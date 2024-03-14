Some local, state primary election races still too close to call

More than a week after the California primary election, there are a number of high-profile races and a state proposition that are still too close to call.

The congressional seat of the retiring Anna Eschoo is still in the balance.

The top two candidates move on to November. That will be former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and either state Assemblyman Evan Low or Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who are tied at 16.7%.

When asked about the possibility of a recount, San Jose State University political science Professor Melinda Jackson said, "It’s not automatic in California. One of the candidates would have to request it and they have to pay for it. But if it does end up being really within less than half a percentage point or something, it's very likely that one of them might call for the recount. The other thing that's interesting is that because we have so much mail-in voting, we don’t really know exactly where the outstanding ballots are coming from."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That might also apply to the state Senate race for District 7, which covers parts of San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin is the frontrunner. Transit leader Jovanka Beckles is holding onto second over Oakland Councilman Dan Kalb by just over 1,000 votes.

Prop 1, which was championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as the way to address the crises of unhoused people, substance abuse and metal health, is still very close.

However, opponents of the $6.4 billion bond conceded that it is likely to pass. It needs just a simple majority to pass.

Mail-in ballots were accepted up until seven days after the election, and California counts every single vote, even the ones that are damaged or unclear or missing signatures. Those are processed by hand, which takes time.

Jackson said we’re still likely days away from unofficial results.

The election will be certified on April 12.