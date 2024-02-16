Celebrate the art, the dance, the design, and the care that Black leaders bring to the community

Inneract Project’s Maurice Woods talks with NBC Bay Area’s Pete Suratos about the empowering the next generation of designers.

“Our goal is to impact as many students as we possibly can,” Woods says. “What I’m trying to teach my kids is that their perspective matters.” Woods talks about removing barriers for kids so they can focus on design, instead of worrying about access to a laptop or their next meal.

Kari and Milan talk about why Black history is important to being an active participant in our community.

Milan Balinton of the African American Community Service Agency chats with NBC Bay Area’s Kari Hall about how American history is Black history and how a greater knowledge of Black history can inspire the community..

“We are empowering our children to have access to knowledge, to make critical decisions, to be able to be active participants in their community,” Balinton says. He talks about the importance of Black role models, especially for young Black girls.

Marcus Washington talks with Antoine Hunter about the importance of dance in communication.

“My mission is to show the world that it doesn’t matter if you’re deaf or disabled, you can reach your dreams,” says Antoine Hunter, Founder & Director of the Urban Jazz Company.

He talks to NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington about being a deaf Black dancer and embracing that identity.

The Founding Director of the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music talks about the importance of music.

“Music is a vehicle for enhancing one’s life,” Dr. Angela Wellman, Founding Director of the Oakland Public Conservatory of Music, tells NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones. “It is a space in which we learn how to be human.”

Dr. Wellman talks about the importance of having a place where children across class divides and race can come together and be creative.