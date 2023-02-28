Social Worker Trying to Break Stigma on Mental Health Treatment

Mental health oftentimes is a topic avoided within the Black community, as many will say therapy is taboo baecause of its stigma.

But for one Bay Area clinical social worker, mental health is his business. Marcus Christmas says many Black people avoid mental health treatment because of generations of distrust with the health care system that is still felt today.

But he is trying to change that: "How we normalize taking care of ourselves physically, we have to normalize taking care of ourselves mentally," Christmas says.

Marcus Washington has the full story in the video above.