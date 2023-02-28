discover black heritage

Social Worker Trying to Break Stigma on Mental Health Treatment

By Marcus Washington

NBC Bay Area

Mental health oftentimes is a topic avoided within the Black community, as many will say therapy is taboo baecause of its stigma.

But for one Bay Area clinical social worker, mental health is his business. Marcus Christmas says many Black people avoid mental health treatment because of generations of distrust with the health care system that is still felt today.

But he is trying to change that: "How we normalize taking care of ourselves physically, we have to normalize taking care of ourselves mentally," Christmas says.

Marcus Washington has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

discover black heritage
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us