Check out these Halloween treats made using healthy tricks

Recipe 1: Spooky Chocolate Apple Pops

Makes 6-8 servings

Ingredients:

2 large fresh apples

1 cup chocolate chips melted

1 tsp coconut oil (for melting chocolate)

Candy eyes

Additional toppings: Crushed cookies, pretzels, sprinkles, caramel, candy corn.

Directions:

1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

2. Cut the apples lengthwise (stem to bottom) into 4 thick slices each. Remove any visible seeds and keep the core intact. The end slices will be rounded; cut a thin slice off so they lay flat. Poke a small hole in the bottom of each slice with a wooden ice-pop stick and push halfway into the apple.

3. Melt the chocolate chips with the coconut oil over the stove or in the microwave and transfer into a Ziplock bag with one corner cut off.

4. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the apple slices in a pattern of your choice and decorate with the candy eyes or other toppings of choice.

5. Place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour then remove and enjoy!

Recipe 2: Mummy Celery Sticks & Witch Fingers

Ingredients:

8 Stalks of celery cut into 3 inch sticks

8oz Cream cheese

2 Tbsp Peanut butter

1/4th Cup Mozzarella cheese (shredded)

12 Whole almonds

Candy eyes

Herbs of any flavor

Mummy Sticks Directions:

Spread the cream cheese onto each celery stick. Place the mozzarella cheese one by one on top of the cream cheese making sure to cross them and overlap the pieces so it’ll look like a wrapped mummy. Stick on 2 eyeballs and enjoy!

Witch Fingers Directions: (Yields 4 witch fingers Halloween treats)

Spread almond butter onto celery sticks. Place a raw almond at the end of each stick as your ‘witch’s fingernail.’

Recipe 3: Chocolate Spider Pretzels

Ingredients:

8 ounces milk chocolate chips or 8 ounces white chocolate chips 2 cups of pretzel sticks Optional toppings: fresh pomegranate seeds, sprinkles, candy corn

Instructions

1. Cut parchment papers into 10 inch squares x 8 pieces. Place on a baking sheet or counter top. Arrange 8 pretzel sticks on each paper to form a circle with one end of each pretzel radiating out from the center. Repeat for eight webs.

2. Melt the chocolate and pour it into a ziplock bag with one corner cut off

3. Once the chocolate is completely melted, make a very small snip with a scissors in one corner of the bag. This is where the chocolate will be squeezed out to pipe the chocolate spider web.

4. Start from the center of one of the pretzel spirals and squeeze the melted chocolate out slowly working in a circular motion. Add circular layers, working out towards the edges of the pretzel sticks.