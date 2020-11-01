Grand Prairie

‘The Kids Are Alright' Actor Eddie Hassell Killed in Texas Shooting

Hassell was born in Corsicana and Waco native

By Holley Ford

Actor Eddie Hassell was shot to death in North Texas early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers found the 30-year-old's body at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Bardin Road in Grand Prairie.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual(s) involved.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 972- 988-8477 or online by clicking here.

Hassell, who was born in Corsicana and lived in Waco, appeared in many movie and television roles, including NBC's science-fiction series "Surface," "Devious Maids," the Academy Award-nominated film "The Kids Are All Right," and other projects, according to E! News.

