Actor Willem Dafoe to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actor Willem Dafoe will be the first celebrity of the new year to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame when his star is unveiled next week.

He will receive his star in the category of Motion Pictures, joining fellow recipients Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Gal Gadot, Michelle Yeoh and more.

“Willem Dafoe is an immensely talented and versatile actor who has become a prominent figure in the film industry. He has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances, often portraying characters with a unique intensity and complexity,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dafoe began his acting career in 1979 on the set of Michael Cimino's “Heaven's Gate”, which he was later fired from, according to the Walk of Fame website. Since then, the actor has played a myriad of roles with numerous directors in large and small films.

His most recent films include: “Inside,” “Asteroid City,” “Poor Things,” and coming soon “Beetlejuice 2.”

Radio Personality Ellen K is the scheduled emcee and will be joined by actors Patricia Arquette and Pedro Pascal. The event will be live streamed on the Walk of Fame’s website.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has become a cultural landmark since 1960. About 2,700 stars stretch through the boulevard and new additions are anticipated for 2024.