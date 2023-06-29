Concerts

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini hit in the face during a concert

The incident comes days after Pink had the ashes of a fan's mother thrown at her

By Daysia Tolentino | NBC News

Getty

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face after a fan threw an object onstage at her show in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Ballerini, 28, was performing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" when she was hit. A video shared on Twitter appears to show her stop singing while her violinist checked her face.

After attempting to proceed with the song, Ballerini briefly is seen in the video footage exiting the stage. It's unclear what was thrown at her, but she was later filmed proceeding with the concert.

Concert attacks

Multiple pop stars have had their shows interrupted by disruptive fans this summer.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

ConcertsIdaho
