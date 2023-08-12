Drake is a loving, hands-on dad.

On Aug. 11, the rapper shared an Instagram photo of a tender moment with his and ex Sophie Brussaux's son Adonis Graham. Drake is seen sitting behind the 5-year-old and carefully taking out his braids as the boy sits on a chair holding a mini basketball.

Drizzy, who wore his own hair in braids in the pi, was mildly trolled by fellow rapper Lil Yachty, who commented, "It's no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet." Drake responded, "I was unbraiding it b****," adding, "Your son said you ain't hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school."

Drake received many supportive comments as well. "Like father Like son," wrote fellow rapper Tyga, dad to King Cairo Stevenson, 10, while DJ Khaled, a father of two sons, commented with a crown emoji.

Drizzy also posted a mirror selfie and a video of his mom Sandi Graham thanking him for gifting her her new watch. "Do you like Bubby's watch?" Drake asks Adonis, who replies he does not because it is "too expensive."

In addition, the rapper shared a throwback viral photo of retired Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson getting his hair braided while sitting on his team's bench during a game. (At an NBA Crossover panel discussion during the NBA All-Star 2023 weekend in Salt Lake City in February, the athlete revealed that it was actually his aunt styling his hair, not his mom, as believed by many for years.)

Drake had captioned his post with a quote from Iverson, who he had referenced in his 2010 track "Thank Me Now" and 2015 song "6PM in New York"—"Just because you put a guy in a tuxedo doesn't make him a good guy." The basketball star had commented on then-league commissioner David Stern's intention to implement a dress code for players, Sports Illustrated reported in 2005.

Drake and Adonis hung out after the little's basketball practice.

The Grammy winner's son cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers during a playoff game in June.

Drake was in good company when he and Adonis walked onstage hand-in-hand at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards where the superstar performer was honored as Artist of the Decade.

The little guy adorably held up his dad's Artist of the Decade Award throughout Drake's heartfelt speech at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this sweet new photo of their 3-year-old son.

In April 2021, Drake's ex Sophie Brussaux shared on her Instagram page this pic of Adonis, writing, "Was trying to take a high res pic of my latest painting, best photobomb ever... ma plus belle creation mon fils [my most beautiful creation my son]!"

Drake helped get his son ready for the day as his mom, Sandi Graham, observed the precious father-son moment in this December 2020 pic.

Drake is getting all the love for his 36th birthday. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Stories on Monday of his 5-year-old son, Adonis, singing him a special version of the classic "Happy Birthday."

The "In My Feelings" artist gently rested his head against his son's shoulder as they enjoyed some cute cuddles in this November 2020 photo.

Drake celebrated Adonis' third birthday in style. "Young Stunna," he captioned the October 2020 pic.

The proud parent made sure to snap a pic of Adonis' first day of school in September 2020, writing, "The World Is Yours kid."

"Happy Fathers Day to all the real g'z handling business," Drake captioned this adorable picture of Adonis chilling in his PJs in June 2020.

Drake shared the first photos of Adonis' face in March 2020. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite," he wrote at the end of his lengthy post. "Until then please keep your lights on."