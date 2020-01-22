Jessica Simpson Opens Up About Addiction and Abuse in New Memoir

Jessica Simpson has lived her life in the spotlight for more than 20 years, but despite her reality TV show appearances, active life on social media and countless interviews, she’s managed to keep the most challenging parts of her life completely private.

Until now.

“There is power in truth,” the 39-year-old told People ahead of the release of her biography, “Open Book.”

In the tell-all, which hits bookstores Feb. 4, Simpson shares her truth like never before, writes about childhood sexual abuse, and the role it played in putting her on the path to addiction. And in her interview with the magazine, she reveals why she wrote the book.

“I’m a horrible liar,” she said, explaining that she’d passed up an earlier opportunity to pen a motivational guide to “living your best life,” because she was actually at “rock-bottom” due to dependency on alcohol and pills.

