In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2021

A look at the people we've lost in 2021, including celebrities, athletes and other public pioneers.

2 photos
1/2
Keith Hamshere/Getty Images
Tanya Roberts – Actor

American actress Tanya Roberts, who starred as Stacey Sutton in the 1984 James Bond film “A View To A Kill" and Midge Pinciotti in "That '70s Show," died Jan. 3, 2021, at age 65.
2/2
John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Gerry Marsden – Singer

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers that had such hits as “Ferry Cross the Mersey” and the song that became the anthem of Liverpool Football Club, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” died Jan. 3, 2021. He was 78.

This article tagged under:

In MemoriamobituaryCELEBRITIES

More Photo Galleries

Hail, Snow and Rainbows: Scenes From SoCal's First Storm of Winter
Hail, Snow and Rainbows: Scenes From SoCal's First Storm of Winter
Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena
Admire the Merry Barrels of St. Helena
‘Tis the Season: Holiday Decorations Light Up Bay Area
‘Tis the Season: Holiday Decorations Light Up Bay Area
Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations
Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us