"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300 pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Renner was in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries following an accident involving a snow plow near his Reno, Nevada home.

Renner had gone out with his snow plow to help a relative get his car out of the snow, as Northern Nevada had just recently received more than 2 feet of snow. But when Renner began trying to climb back into the snowplow, it began rolling on its own.

"In an attempt to stop the rolling of the PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the PistenBully," Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a Tuesday press conference. "Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

Balaam also said that Renner was speaking to first responders on the scene, and that Renner is known within the community. Renner was even awarded the title of Special Deputy Sheriff in 2018.

"They know exactly who he is and they call him 'Hawkeye,'" Balaam said.

Renner has owned his Nevada home since 2014, and is one of his many projects he has taken on in his side gig of renovating properties. He even has an upcoming show on Disney+ called "Rennervations" detailing his work as a handyman.

"I mean, I enjoy doing," Renner said of his side gig in a past interview with Access Hollywood. "I will be doing long after I do this gig (acting)."