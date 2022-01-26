Julia Stiles Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

And then there were four!

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Julia Stiles had some big family news to share with her followers on Instagram. The actress confirmed that she recently welcomed her second child with husband Preston Cook.

"Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo!" Stiles wrote with a photo of her baby's feet. "The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be."

She added, "Scroll forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it..." What came next was a photo of the family's bathroom, which included a toilet covered in red marker. Looks like the couple's son Strummer Cook has some explaining to do.

Back in November, Stiles confirmed that she was expanding her family when she debuted her baby bump at the premiere of her movie "Humans." And although the "10 Things I Hate About You" star tries to keep her family life more on the private side, she previously discussed how parenthood has had an impact on her career.

"One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don't come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work," she previously told People. "It takes your focus off [the work], which makes you better [in the moment]."

And while appearing on the Mom Brain podcast with Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin, Stiles said she will always prioritize her children when determining future jobs.

"Strummer so far is very adaptable," she explained in March 2019. "But I don't think that I would take a job that would take me away from him."

As for Stiles' love story with her husband, the pair started dating in 2015 before getting married in September 2017.

"Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding," the bride joked on Instagram when she said "I do" over Labor Day weekend. They welcomed Strummer one month later.

"Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives," she wrote at the time.