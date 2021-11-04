Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

Kate Beckinsale is sending a subtle sign of support to Pete Davidson.

On Nov. 1, the Instagram account TalkThirtyToMe re-shared a tweet from writer Kristen Mulrooney that read, "I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone's like 'wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???' and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You know who liked the post? Beckinsale.

As fans may recall, the 48-year-old actress sparked romance rumors with the 27-year-old "Saturday Night Live" cast member in 2019. They were spotted hanging out on several occasions, including at a hockey game where they packed on the PDA. But after a few months, a source told E! News Beckinsale and Davidson's "casual" romance "ran its course."

Before generating dating speculation with Beckinsale, Davidson was in a relationship with Ariana Grande. The comedian and the singer got engaged in 2018 but broke up a few months later.

Pete Davidson's Stacked Dating History

In fact, Davidson has been romantically linked to several stars. In addition to Beckinsale and Grande, Davidson has been spotted with Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Carly Aquilino over the years. He also dated Cazzie David, Eighty-Sixed writer and daughter of Larry David, for about two years.

Recently, Davidson has been seen hanging out with Kim Kardashian. While a source close to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star told E! News the two have chemistry, the insider noted "it's definitely casual."

"Kim thinks Pete's hilarious," the source said. "Pete is quite the charmer, and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together, and she is really enjoying hanging out with him."

E! News learned that Kardashian and Davidson had dinner at Zero Bond in New York City on Nov. 3. People also reported that they dined at the Staten Island restaurant Campania on Nov. 2, and they were spotted holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in California on Oct. 29. The sightings came weeks after Kardashian hosted "SNL." In one of the sketches, the two played Aladdin and Jasmine and shared a kiss on a magic carpet ride.

After they were spotted at Knott's Scary Farm, a source close to the SKIMS founder told E! News that the two are just friends. However, Kardashian and Davidson continue to fuel speculation with their outings.

"Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now," the first insider says. "She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them. Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."