Cupertino

Girl dies from injuries suffered in suspected DUI collision in Cupertino

By Bay City News

NBC 5

An 11-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered when a suspected DUI driver hit her and three other children last month in Cupertino, authorities said Monday.

The four children were on a sidewalk on Foothill Boulevard when a Mazda pickup truck collided with another vehicle and then struck a power pole about 6:15 p.m. on April 27.

The children, ages 11, 8, 7 and 4, were also hit in the crash. The three younger children have since been released from hospitals, but the older girl has died, a Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesperson confirmed Monday.

After the crash, Adam Wu, 38, of Cupertino, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics causing bodily injury.

Sheriff's spokesperson Brooks Jarosz said authorities are awaiting Wu's toxicology report and still investigating the crash. After that, the case will be sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for review.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

