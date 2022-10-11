Khloé Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

Khloé Kardashian is sharing a health update after undergoing an operation.

In a series of messages posted to her Instagram Story on Oct. 11, "The Kardashians" star, 38, explained that she's recently seen "numerous stories" going around about the "ever-evolving bandage" on her face.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit," she wrote alongside a photo of her bump, "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

Khloé went on to note that she ended up getting a second biopsy because what her doctors were seeing "was incredibly rare for someone my age."

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," she shared. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families [sic] and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Fortunately, Dr. Fischer was able to remove "everything" and Khloé is now in the healing process.

"So, here we are...you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," she added, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous these face bandages look."

Khloé also noted that she's only sharing her health scare publicly as a reminder to get checked frequently. "At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back," she recalled, "and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time."

The mom of two concluded her posts by thanking her doctors, adding that she's lucky they caught it early. "Most people aren't as lucky as me," she wrote, "and I am forever thankful and grateful."

