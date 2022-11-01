Members of Rap Group Migos at Houston Party Where Deadly Shooting Took Place, Police Say

A least one man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in downtown Houston early Tuesday, police said.

Houston police confirmed at an early morning news conference that TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos were at the private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley when the shooting occurred. Police have not confirmed whether either were among the victims.

Police responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck surrounded by a large crowd, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the victim is a Black male in his 20′s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said the name of the victim will not be released until family members are notified and the man's identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, KPRC reports.

Migos consists of 28-year-old Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball; Quavo, or Quavious Keyate Marshall, 31; and Offset, or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 30.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.