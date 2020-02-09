Academy Awards

Lust in Translation: ‘Parasite’ Director’s Interpreter Is the Oscar’s Big Winner

Sharon Choi was dubbed the "real MVP" of the Oscars

By Danielle Abreu

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Writer-director Bong Joon-Ho may have been the winningest Oscar nominee at the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday night, but his translator was definitely the busiest.

Bong won Oscars for best director, best international feature, best original screenplay and best picture for this his dark comic thriller, “Parasite,” the first South Korean film to win an Academy Award in any category. And with every trip to the stage, his trusty interpreter, Sharon Choi, was by his side to translate his acceptance speeches.

Academy Awards 48 mins ago

Natalie Portman Pays Tribute to the Snubbed Female Directors on Her 2020 Oscars Gown

Academy Awards 42 mins ago

’Parasite’ Makes History With Best Picture Win; Phoenix, Zellweger Also Winners

On social media, Choi was dubbed the "real MVP" of the Oscars for her unique ability to seamlessly apply cultural nuances when translating for Bong.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan called Choi the night's "unsung hero."

Choi, an aspiring film director herself, has been a regular fixture at award shows, press events and in TV appearances translating for Bong, and gaining her own fandom in the process.

In a red carpet interview Sunday with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, who noted Choi's "fan favorite" status, Bong credited Choi for his successful award season.

"It's very embarrassing to translate, but he said thanks to me this campaign has been a smooth journey," Choi translated for Bong.

Choi has been traveling with Bong as his interpreter since at least May of 2019, when "Parasite" won the Palm d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

This article tagged under:

Academy AwardsOscarsParasite
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us