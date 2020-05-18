Running Out of Shows to Binge? Hollywood Scrambling to Meet Content Demand

Major television networks started trotting out their fall lineups this month in atypical fashion. Conspicuously missing from the announcements are the star-studded parties at big venues like Radio City Music Hall, events that had come to define the showcase season in a pre-coronavirus world, reports NBC News.

Instead, advertisers this year will be treated to significantly less fanfare as Disney, ABC, NBC and CBS hold virtual conferences to announce their fall shows. At first glance, the lineups that have been announced appear full, with both renewed and new series slated to air later this year. Whether those materialize, however, remains a big question as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ground productions in Los Angeles and New York, both of which have extended their stay-at-home orders.

“It’s laughable to say there is a schedule set,” said media analyst Richard Greenfield, from LightShed Partners. “There are so many up-in-the-air questions.”

Tyler Perry’s Atlanta studio could provide one blueprint for resuming production of new content in the age of the coronavirus. The actor-turned-filmmaker and producer will open his Georgia studio in July to start production of BET’s “Sistas” and “The Oval.” Filming will take place over 2 1/2 weeks and closely follow local and union regulations. Perry will fly cast members on his private plane from New York and Los Angeles after they are tested for the coronavirus. Once they land in Atlanta, they will join other cast and crew members on set where everyone will be tested for COVID-19. Carlos Del Rio, professor at the Emory Vaccine Center in Georgia, will act as testing consultant. Additional tests will be conducted throughout production.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.