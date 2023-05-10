‘Selling Sunset's' Chrishell Stause Marries Singer G Flip After a Year of Dating

Chrishell Stause is off the market.

The "Selling Sunset" star is married to musician G Flip a year after first confirming their romance. Stause shared the news on May 10 with a sweet video tribute on Instagram, which ended with a photo of the couple walking down the aisle together. To top it off, Stause set the clip to the tune of G Flip's new single "Be Your Man."

"Love doesn't always go as planned," Stause captioned the post, "Sometimes it's immeasurably better."

G Flip sent love right back, writing in the comments section, "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy. Thank you."

And their love didn't stop there. The singer also reposted the clip to their own Instagram Stories, adding, "just havin a little cry in my uber right now, @chrishell.stause this is very sweet, thank you."

Stause and G Flip's announcement was met with lots of love from friends, including "Selling Star" star Heather Rae El Moussa, who dropped three heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, co-star Emma Hernan wrote, "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world!"

Too Hot to Handle alum Francesca Farago added, "This makes me SOO HAPPPYY."

Stause and G Flip first met in October 2021. At that time, the two of them were in relationships, with Stause dating Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast last May. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

During the season five reunion of Selling Sunset, Stause officially introduced her romance with G Flip to the world.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," she said during the May 2022 episode. "Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them."

And, a year later, G Flip shared that their relationship was still going strong.

"We're very much happy and in love," the singer told E! News, "and everything is going great, and we're just enjoying our time together."

People was first to report the marriage news.