Taylor Swift just added 42 more international ‘Eras Tour' stops

Taylor Swift is now up to 50 international stops along her Eras Tour.

She announced 42 new international dates June 20 on social media and on her website, adding to the eight she announced earlier this month on Twitter.

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

The new dates include a fourth night in Mexico City this August, a third night in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this November and more dates through August 2024 in places such as Dublin, Ireland; Sydney, Australia; and Milan, Italy.

The “Midnights” singer’s Eras Tour kicked off on March 23 in Glendale, Arizona, and is now scheduled to end Aug. 17, 2024 in London, England.

Here are all 50 of her international tour dates.

Taylor Swift's international Eras Tour dates

Aug. 24: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Aug. 25: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Aug.26: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Aug. 27: Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

Nov. 9: Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

Nov. 10: Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

Nov. 11: Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

Nov. 18: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

Nov. 19: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

Nov. 24: Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

Nov. 25: Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

Nov. 26: Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

Feb. 7, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 8, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 9, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 10, 2024: Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

Feb. 16, 2024: Melbourne, Australia MCG

Feb. 17, 2024: Melbourne, Australia MCG

Feb. 23, 2023: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

Feb. 24, 2024: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

Feb. 25, 2024: Sydney, Australia Accor Stadium

March 2, 2024: Singapore National Stadium

March 3, 2024: Singapore National Stadium

March 4, 2024: Singapore National Stadium

May 9, 2024: Paris, France Paris La Defense Arena

May 10, 2024: Paris, France Paris La Defense Arena

May 17, 2024: Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena

May 24, 2024: Lisbon, Portugal Estadio Da Luz

May 30, 2024: Madrid, Spain Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

June 7, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 8, 2024: Edinburgh, United Kingdom BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 14, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom Anfield Stadium

June 15, 2024: Liverpool, United Kingdom Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024: Cardiff, United Kingdom Principality Stadium

June 21, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

June 22, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

June 28, 2024: Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024: Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium

July 5, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff Arena

July 6, 2024: Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruijff Arena

July 9, 2024: Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13, 2024: Milan, Italy San Siro Stadium

July 18, 2024: Gelsenkirchen, Germany Veltins Arena

July 23, 2024: Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

July 27, 2024: Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

Aug. 2, 2024: Warsaw Poland PGE Narodowy

Aug. 9, 2024: Vienna, Austria Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 16, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

Aug. 17, 2024: London, United Kingdom Wembley Stadium

How to get tickets to international shows on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The “Shake It Off” singer’s fan base infamously crashed Ticketmaster when they overcrowded the system while trying to buy tickets when they went live on Nov. 15. Since then, the platform has employed a new ticket purchasing process that has kept crashes at bay, so far.

The new purchasing multi-step process first requires pre-registration in order to be eligible for pre-sales and regular sales.

Registration is now open for all of the 42 new concert dates and is accessible via Ticketmaster's or the "Anti-Hero" singer's websites. For the eight original international dates, registration has closed.

Registering for a concert automatically signs hopeful concert goers up for more information about their selected date and location.

No tickets are currently on sale, but dates, timelines and more information will be communicated to registrants on a rolling basis.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY