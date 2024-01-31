Lucky 13: The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl game is full of Taylor Swift Easter Eggs

Will Taylor Swift be Travis Kelce's lucky charm at Super Bowl LVIII?

Call it what you want, but Swifties have uncovered several numerical coincidences about this year's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, and all roads lead back to the mastermind herself.

While most people associate the number 13 with bad luck, for Swift, it has brought her good fortune and success since the day she was born: Dec. 13, 1989. The number has been a significant part of her career.

In a 2009 MTV interview, Swift said that same luck has been a through line in her career. Her first album went gold in 13 weeks and both her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Country charts, “Our Song,” and her first chart topper on the Hot 100, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," have a 13-second intro.

“Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter,” Swift said in the interview.

For years, the singer even painted the number on her hand before every performance.

After the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens to secure their spot at the Super Bowl, Swift's fans turned to social media to note all the ways the big game is connected to the pop superstar and the number 13.

Here's how the number could make the Chiefs The Lucky One.

13th Chiefs game appearance

Swift attended her first Chief's game on Sept. 24, 2023. Since then she's been to 12 games, which would make the Super Bowl her 13th appearance at a Chiefs game this NFL season.

Super Bowl LVIII

Fans noted that this year marks the 58th Super Bowl: 5 + 8 = 13.

Game Day

The date of the highly anticipated game is Feb. 11, or 2/11: 2 + 11 = 13.

Even more eerily, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers: 4 + 9 = 13.

Brock Purdy, the 49ers quarterback, notably wears jersey number 13.

"I couldn't script it any better," one Swiftie wrote on X.

From Tokyo to Las Vegas

Swift is set to perform at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Feb. 10, the day before the big game, as a part of the international leg of her “The Eras Tour.” She reportedly plans on making it back to the U.S. to cheer Kelce on and will get on a flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas immediately after her show ends. The flight time is approximately 12 hours and 43 minutes…or nearly 13 hours.

The pop star, 34, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce's family cheered him on as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on Jan. 28.