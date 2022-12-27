Wendy Williams Says She's “Happy to Be Here” In Rare Message to Fans

Today's hot topic? Wendy Williams is ready for her next chapter.

Two months after her stay at a wellness facility, the former talk show let her fans know how she's doin' while promoting her "The Wendy Experience" podcast merch.

"Happy holidays!" the 58-year-old began in a short clip posted to her podcast's Instagram Dec. 25. "'Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don't forget to check out your favorite "Wendy Experience" merchandise. I don't know what else you're doing. I'm just happy to be here—and be, well, happy to be here."

And, in Williams's opinion, you'll be happy once you slip on items from her line. "The gear features comfortable hoodies and caps featuring many of Wendy's famous quotes," her rep Shawn Zanotti told E! News. "Shirts lined with words like 'How You Doin', 'Excuse Me' and many more classic Wendy sayings."

Since "The Wendy Williams Show" ended in June and she completed a two-month stay at a wellness facility in October, Williams has focused on her future.

"Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects," her rep told E! in October. "She wants to say, ‘thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.'"

And a month later, Williams made her first public appearance since her wellness stay when she attended her former radio station's annual Circle of Sisters gathering in Queens, NY.

Dressed in black furry boots and a low-cut sparkly jumpsuit, a fresh-faced Williams got emotional while the audience gave her a round of applause. "These are tears of laughter," she said, "but also tears of sincere just thank you."