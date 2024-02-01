Larry David

Why Larry David is apologizing to Elmo after their encounter on TODAY

"Larry, you've gone too far this time."

By Scott Stump | TODAY

Larry David's encounter on TODAY with one of the most beloved characters from "Sesame Street" went just as you'd think it would go for television's biggest curmudgeon.

It ended with David having to apologize to Elmo in a scene that felt right out of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

The moment happened on Feb. 1 when David walked on to the set at Studio 1A as Elmo and his father, Louie, were wrapping up a chat with Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin about his viral tweets and Sesame's wellbeing resources.

David then stopped and mushed Elmo's face while playfully taking a swipe at Louie on the way by.

"Oh, my gosh, you love Elmo, don't you?" Savannah said to David.

"Oh, my God," a stunned Craig said.

Maybe it was simply David's in-person answer to Elmo's viral tweet from earlier this week when he asked, "How is everybody doing?"

Elmo was unfazed by the moment.

"Mr. Larry, Elmo loved you before," he said.

Louie used it as a teachable moment.

"Ask permission before you touch, people," Louie said.

"Get back on the couch and let's talk about how you feel," Elmo requested.

The TODAY anchors were on the side of Team Elmo in this one.

"Larry, you've gone too far this time," Savannah said.

"Somebody had to do it!" David replied.

"Is anybody really surprised?" Al Roker joked.

David then sat down with Savannah and Hoda to talk about the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on Max.

But first, a little apology was in order. Savannah asked him to speak from his heart.

"From where?" David said. "What organ are you talking about?"

Then, in true agonized-Larry-David fashion, he relented.

"Elmo, I just want to apologize," he said.

"Thank you, Larry," Elmo said. "Elmo accepts your apology, Larry."

"Very big of you, Larry," Louie added.

The situation was defused.

"He accepts it? Oh, OK, thank you, thank you," David said in his best Elmo voice. "I'm really sorry."

"We can tell that you are," Savannah said. 

Larry David
