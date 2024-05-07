Family of man stabbed in San Jose pray for his recovery, demand answers

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after his family said he was stabbed multiple times in east San Jose on Sunday.

Police are still investigating and so far, haven’t released information on a motive.

The family of the 30-year-old victim, who hasn’t been identified, said the injuries he suffered were extensive and they’re praying he makes it through.

The victim’s sister, who didn’t want to be identified, said she rushed to her brother after being told he had been hurt.

“It hurt me seeing him on the floor, a lot of stuff came in my mind,” she said. “I saw cuts on his left arm, and when they were picking him up I saw they had put something in his stomach, that's when they walked him to the ambulance.”

His family said he sustained extensive injuries. San Jose police said they were investigating a double stabbing in the area of South King Road and Lido Way when they were flagged down.

“Sometime after 4 p.m., I don't have the exact timing on that, we were notified and flagged down about a person who had been stabbed, as they were working on that person, we identified another victim who had been stabbed. One was an adult male, the other was a juvenile male,” Sergeant Jorge Garibay of SJPD said.

The younger victim had minor injuries, but the older victim is still in the hospital.

“I want to act strong but I can't,” said the victim’s mother. She said her son is in a coma. He has a 5-year-old daughter who is asking about him.

“My brother is a real good dad, he's always there for his daughter, he’s there for us too, when we need favors, he’s there. He’s a really good person,” his sister said.

It was a busy weekend for the police.

They were trying to ensure everything went smoothly during the Cinco de Mayo celebrations, but they were also responding to calls throughout San Jose.

They made 17 felony arrests, impounded eight cars, seized six guns and issued 156 traffic tickets.

“I want them to get those people who did this to my brother because it's not fair,” said the victim’s sister.