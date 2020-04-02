YouTube Thrives as a Window for Those Isolated by Coronavirus

Tyler Hoover's attempts at reviving neglected chariots on the cheap are riveting for his nearly 1 million YouTube subscribers. So when self-isolation started for much of the country in mid-March, his "Hoovies Garage" channel, like those of many video creators, saw an increase in viewership, according to NBC News.

"We are doing better with the captive audience," Hoover, 32, said by email from his home in Wichita, Kansas. Online creators agree: Lockdowns have created a boom time for online content.

YouTube says its data show more than 500 percent increases in views on March 15, compared to the daily average for rest of the year, for personal activity videos with the terms "at home" or #withme.

Videos on meditation (55 percent), cooking (100 percent) and working out (200 percent) also increased in mid-March compared to the same time last year, the platform said.

