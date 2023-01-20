Madonna Adds Second Show at SF's Chase Center for Celebration Tour

Madonna has added a second show at San Francisco's Chase Center for her Celebration Tour, according to her official website.

The legendary pop artist now has shows scheduled for Oct. 4 and 5 at the home of the Golden State Warriors.

Tickets for the second show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 and can be bought via Ticketmaster on Madonna's official website, Chase Center's website or directly on Ticketmaster's website.

Madonna, 64, also added shows in several other cities for what is her 12th world tour.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Celebration Tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver and features Bob the Drag Queen. It wraps up on Dec. 1 in Amsterdam.