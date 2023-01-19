musicians

Music Legend David Crosby Dies at 81

Crosby was a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Singer-songwriter David Crosby, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice - for his work with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash - has died. He was 81.

A source close to Crosby confirmed his death to NBC News.

Crosby’s life and art intersected key moments in American history: Woodstock, the 1970 Kent State shootings and the Vietnam War among them.

Crosby was notably irascible, and an Associated Press reporter wrote in 2019 that "we’ll remember his name as much for the songs as for the destructive force he became."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In 2019, when the documentary ”David Crosby: Remember My Name” was released, none of his former bandmates were talking to him.

“I was a difficult cat,” he said.

In recent years, Crosby found a new audience on Twitter, not as much for his music as for his quick wit and critiques of others' joint-rolling technique.

Entertainment News

LIV Golf 3 hours ago

LIV Golf Announces TV Partnership With CW Network

celebrity babies 4 hours ago

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Reveal Sex & Name of Their Newborn Baby

This is a developing story.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

musicians
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us