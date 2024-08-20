Scott Peterson murder case back in spotlight with Peacock, Netflix docuseries

As convicted murderer Scott Peterson seeks a new trial, two docuseries are trying to make their own case to the viewing public.

The Netflix docuseries "American Murder: Laci Peterson" dropped last week and recounts the events from Laci Peterson's disappearance to Scott Peterson's arrest in her murder.

The Peacock docuseries "Face to Face With Scott Peterson" debuted overnight Tuesday and features the first time Scott Peterson has spoken about the case since his conviction 21 years ago.

