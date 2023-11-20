INVESTIGATIVE

Serious fire safety issues at Great Mall, Burlington space, investigation shows

By Jessica Aguirre

As the holiday shopping season soon kicks into high gear, thousands will descend on the Great Mall in Milpitas, where an NBC Bay Area investigation has uncovered serious fire safety issues.

The largest shopping mall in Northern California has a history of fire safety violations, according to years worth of inspection reports obtained by NBC Bay Area. The fire marshal confirmed many of those violations have gone unresolved year after year across the mall and specifically at a space owned by Burlington.

According to fire Marshal Dan Skubal, the violations include blocked exits, broken emergency lights, expired extinguishers and sprinklers that needed to be tested and serviced.

Jessica Aguirre has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

INVESTIGATIVEmilpitas
