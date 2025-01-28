What to know: Rapid Response Networks in the Bay Area

As reports of Immigration arrests in the Bay Area continue, so do the questions about county Rapid Response Networks.

They’re made up of various immigrant rights groups and immigration attorneys that respond to ICE sightings and raids and provide support to those facing deportation.

“We would also likely send someone out to the site to verify, to talk to other witnesses or do other steps to verify like get footage from security cameras, if possible get footage from the Muni if that's part of the site of the potential arrest,” said Sanika Mahajan, director of community engagement at Mission Action.

She’s part of the Rapid Response Network in San Francisco, which she says is primarily funded by the city.

But not all Rapid Response Networks operate the same way.

In San Mateo County, Adriana Guzman said the county money mostly pays their immigration attorney fees, but the rest of the work is handled by volunteers.

“We're working with the county to see if that could be expanded, because we don't have a lot of money that's necessary to continue working on this line, as we see more detentions,” said Guzman, who is the lead organizer at Faith in Action Bay Area.

She said that this month they investigated an alleged ICE raid at a San Mateo Holiday Inn. It turned out to be false. She said ICE presence is common in San Mateo County near SFO, but they have not confirmed any detention in the county so far this year.

But in the East Bay, Alameda County’s website has no mention of a Rapid Response Network. Other immigration rights groups are referring calls to Centro Legal de la Raza, an organization in Oakland that provides legal services for immigrants and other minorities.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit reached out to Alameda County leaders to ask if they’re working on a Rapid Response Network, but could not get any answers.

Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara Counties all have Rapid Response Network hotlines and websites set up that people can use to get information and to notify elected leaders – and each other – of immigration enforcement actions when they see it.

Rapid Response Network representatives said there has been an increase of ICE Activity in the Bay Area but also an increase of false alerts and fear.

They emphasize it is more important than ever to verify any ICE activity and to not spread misinformation so they can effectively use their limited resources.