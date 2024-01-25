Is homelessness getting worse in the Bay Area? We will soon find out.

This week, volunteers have been going out counting as many homeless as they can find on the streets.

On Wednesday, it was Contra Costa County and on Thursday, teams in Alameda and San Mateo counties went out to encampments counting how many people live there, and handing out bags of supplies.

These counts determine how much funding and resources counties receive to help solve the growing problem.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has been tracking previous homeless counts, looking for any shifts.

Hilda Gutierrez joined the count in San Mateo County, because she noticed a trend there that clearly is a sign of the times.

