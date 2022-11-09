Skip to content
Continuing Coverage
Election results are still coming in. Tap/click here for latest updates on mayoral races and where each proposition stands.
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Decision 2022
Investigations
Video
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Bay Area Election Results
Balance of Power in Congress
Meta Layoffs: 11,000
Cain Velasquez Released
$2B Powerball Winner in California
Expand
Got a consumer problem? Call 1-888-996-TIPS. We respond to every call, every e-mail.