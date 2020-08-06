DA to Announce Results of Grand Jury Probe Into Sheriff's Campaign Scandal

There's a major development Thursday involving the investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith and allegations her office was trading concealed weapons permits for campaign contributions.

But that development remains a secret until Friday.

As NBC Bay Area first reported more than a week ago, a criminal grand jury has been looking into allegations of "pay to play" for concealed gun permits in the South Bay.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has now scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to announce the results of that probe.

Multiple sources said the year-long investigation has centered on accusations of the Sheriff's Office favoring people who apply for a concealed weapons permit if they donated to Smith's re-election campaigns.

Earlier this year, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit analyzed five years' worth of data and found that donors to Smith's political campaigns were about 14 times more likely to get a concealed weapons permit than those who did not contribute.

Permits to carry a concealed weapon can be difficult to obtain in Santa Clara County, as they are in most of the Bay Area. Between 2014 and 2018, 749 Santa Clara County residents applied for a new CCW permit, according to records provided by the Sheriff’s Department. Only 62 applicants received a permit, according to the records.

Most of those applicants did not donate to the Sheriff’s political campaign over that time period and fewer than 6% of those non-donors were awarded a concealed gun permit, according to Sheriff’s office records and publicly available campaign contribution data.

The non-donor approval rate plummets even further for applicants who most would consider “average citizens.” Among the 40 non-donors to be granted concealed gun permits between 2014 and 2018 are three sitting judges, two current members of the San Jose Sharks hockey team, at least one employee of the sheriff’s office, and five people who appear to be Santa Clara County reserve deputies.

But the approval rate skyrockets for the 28 applicants who either gave campaign cash to Sheriff Laurie Smith directly or where a family member or employer donated.

Smith’s office granted concealed gun permits to 22 of those 28 applicants, an approval rate of about 79%.

Donors accounted for fewer than 4% of all CCW applicants over that time period, but constituted about 35% of those awarded permits, according to the records.

Smith has declined to comment on this investigation. Her defenders said she has done nothing wrong.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Jeff Rosen said only that a news conference is scheduled Friday to "announce the results of an ongoing investigation."