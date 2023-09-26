INVESTIGATIVE

Troubling new data shows 34% of downtown San Francisco office space is empty

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The number of vacant office space in downtown San Francisco has hit a record-high at 30 million square feet, according to real estate brokerage CBRE.

In the third quarter of 2022, more than 25% of offices were empty and that vacancy rate increased steadily by 2% each quarter with it being at 34% now.

On a positive note, preliminary data continues to show a growing demand that started this year, from tenants looking to rent those spaces. 

And who is leasing? Artificial intelligence, analytics, and tech companies lead the way, and they’re getting a good deal, compared to a year ago.  

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

CBRE says they are starting to see signs of positive activity, beginning in 2024.   

So there is hope for a quick turnaround.

Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has the full story in video player above.

This article tagged under:

INVESTIGATIVESan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us