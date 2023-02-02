Fertility Deception

When a woman takes an at-home DNA test, she learns her biological father is her mother’s San Leandro fertility doctor. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit follows her search for siblings and speaks with the doctor about why he kept this secret from the family – until he was confronted.
Part 1: San Leandro-Born Woman takes DNA Test, Find Out Father is Mom's Fertility Doctor
The first part of this investigation airs at 11 p.m. Thursday on NBC Bay Area.
Part 2: Doctor Sperm Donor Cases Uncovered Nationwide, Little Recourse for Children
The second part of this investigation airs at 11 p.m. Friday on NBC Bay Area.
Need to contact the Investigative Unit?
You can remain anonymous
- Submit tips
- 1-888-996-TIPS
- Candice.Nguyen@nbcuni.com
Connect with Candice on social media:
- Twitter: @CandiceNguyenTV
- Instagram: @CandiceNguyenTV
- Facebook: Facebook.com/CandiceNguyenTV