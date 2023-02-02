When a woman takes an at-home DNA test, she learns her biological father is her mother’s San Leandro fertility doctor. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit follows her search for siblings and speaks with the doctor about why he kept this secret from the family – until he was confronted.

FERTILITY DECEPTION. @nbcbayarea got a call from a woman born in San Leandro.



She took a DNA test & learned her father is her mom's fertility doctor.



We followed her search for answers/siblings, & we spoke w/ the doc about why he did what he did.



Tonight at 11. #WeInvestigate pic.twitter.com/dICsT2tzrR — Candice Nguyen (@CandiceNguyenTV) February 2, 2023

Part 1: San Leandro-Born Woman takes DNA Test, Find Out Father is Mom's Fertility Doctor

The first part of this investigation airs at 11 p.m. Thursday on NBC Bay Area.

Part 2: Doctor Sperm Donor Cases Uncovered Nationwide, Little Recourse for Children

The second part of this investigation airs at 11 p.m. Friday on NBC Bay Area.

Need to contact the Investigative Unit?

You can remain anonymous

Submit tips

1-888-996-TIPS

Candice.Nguyen@nbcuni.com

Connect with Candice on social media: