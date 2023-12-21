A look at fire safety issues at Milpitas' Great Mall amid holiday rush

With the holiday rush, the next three days could be the busiest shopping days of the year with every Bay Area mall packed.

As NBC Bay Area recently reported, the Great Mall in Milpitas and the Burlington store inside are on fire watch because of problems with their fire alarms.

Recent inspection reports show a history of fire safety violations.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jessica Aguirre has an update on the mall's safety status, and what’s happened since her report first aired.

You can watch Jessica Aguirre’s full report in the video above.