milpitas

A look at fire safety issues at Milpitas' Great Mall amid holiday rush

By Jessica Aguirre

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the holiday rush, the next three days could be the busiest shopping days of the year with every Bay Area mall packed.

As NBC Bay Area recently reported, the Great Mall in Milpitas and the Burlington store inside are on fire watch because of problems with their fire alarms.

INVESTIGATIVE Nov 20

Serious fire safety issues at Great Mall, Burlington space, investigation shows

Nov 20

A closer look: Alarming violations at Great Mall in Milpitas

Recent inspection reports show a history of fire safety violations.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Jessica Aguirre has an update on the mall's safety status, and what’s happened since her report first aired.

You can watch Jessica Aguirre’s full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

milpitas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us