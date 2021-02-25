One Medical Loses Vaccine Partnership with SF, Alameda, San Mateo Counties

San Mateo County and Alameda County have stopped allocating vaccines to One Medical, an SF-based national healthcare practice, the Investigative Unit confirmed with the counties Thursday.

One Medical is a national healthcare provider with patients who pay $199 to become new members. On Wednesday, our team reported San Francisco County Department of Public Health (SFDPH) penalized One Medical for vaccinating ineligible patients and planning unauthorized vaccination events, like walk-ins and an Oracle Park mass vaccination launch.

We received this information after asking SFDPH about reports we received of people paying the fee just to take advantage of the organization's easy-to-book vaccine appointment system.

On Thursday, San Mateo County spokesman sent a statement saying the county received a complaint and found One Medical used vaccines to vaccinate 70 ineligible people. The county promptly ceased providing One Medical vaccines on February 5, the spokesman wrote, and terminated its agreement with the practice. All residents who got their first dose will receive their second dose, he added.

Alameda County officials said in late January they allocated hundreds of dozes to One Medical, but after learning the practice was planning to vaccinate more than their healthcare workers, they stopped distribution.

“The issues with One Medical were disappointment but are not representative of the county’s robust and successful vaccination effort,” San Mateo County officials said in a statement.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to One Medical for a response to this latest development but has not heard back yet.

In response to San Francisco penalizing the practice, One Medical released a statement Wednesday saying, “Those whom we have vaccinated within the unspecified 'number' of doses in question from the [San Francisco Department of Public Health] have specifically attested that they were eligible healthcare workers.”

“We had permission from the SFDPH to vaccinate this group and were transparent with SFDPH about our process and protocols to do so,” One Medical said.

