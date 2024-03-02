The Catholic church is once again being buried in child sex abuse accusations across California. More than 4,000 people are suing Catholic institutions across the state, enabled by a recent law that opened a window for survivors to sue their alleged abusers, no matter how far back their accusations go. Hundreds of Northern California priests are being accused for the first time, including some still working in churches and schools today. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit dug through the new claims, which suggest the decades-long scandal could go far deeper than the public previously knew.

This page is the culmination of more than four years of reporting by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit. You’ll find profiles on abuse victims we’ve interviewed over the years, responses to the new allegations from local bishops, and links to the stories we’ve published along the way.

RESPONSE FROM THE CHURCH

Archdiocese of San Francisco:

“Archbishop Cordileone’s Statement on Unjust Media Reports” - Archbishop Cordileone's Statement on Unjust Media Reports (vimeo.com)

The Archdiocese’s web page on clergy abuse, its ongoing bankruptcy case, and resources for victims: https://sfarchdiocese.org/protecting-children/

Diocese of Oakland:

Information on the diocese’s ongoing bankruptcy case and statements on the allegations: https://oakdiocese.org/chapter-11

Resources for Survivors: https://oakdiocese.org/survivor-ministry

Diocese of Santa Rosa:

Child and Youth Protection: https://srdiocese.org/child-and-youth-protection

Information on the diocese’s ongoing bankruptcy case: https://srdiocese.org/chapter-11-reorganization

Diocese of San Jose:

THE ACCUSERS

More than 1,500 people have sued the Catholic church in Northern California since 2020. A similar flood of lawsuits hit the church two decades ago. We’ve interviewed more than a dozen alleged victims, some who came forward long ago, and others now speaking out for the very first time. Here are some of their stories.

Resources for victims and survivors

If a child is currently in danger, call 9-1-1 or Child Protective Services.

To report past abuse, call your local police department.

The California Attorney General’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into accusations of Catholic clergy abuse. Report to the California Attorney General’s Office: ClergyAbuse@doj.ca.gov.

Reach out to advocates with the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (additional resources).

