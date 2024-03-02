Reckoning

An NBC Bay Area investigation into a new wave of lawsuits accusing Catholic clergy of sexually abusing children

By Candice Nguyen, Michael Bott and Alex Bozovic

The Catholic church is once again being buried in child sex abuse accusations across California. More than 4,000 people are suing Catholic institutions across the state, enabled by a recent law that opened a window for survivors to sue their alleged abusers, no matter how far back their accusations go. Hundreds of Northern California priests are being accused for the first time, including some still working in churches and schools today. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit dug through the new claims, which suggest the decades-long scandal could go far deeper than the public previously knew.

NBC Bay Area investigates into a new wave of lawsuits accusing Catholic clergy of sexually abusing children.

This page is the culmination of more than four years of reporting by NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit. You’ll find profiles on abuse victims we’ve interviewed over the years, responses to the new allegations from local bishops, and links to the stories we’ve published along the way.

RESPONSE FROM THE CHURCH

Archdiocese of San Francisco:

Diocese of Oakland:

Diocese of Santa Rosa:

Diocese of San Jose:

THE ACCUSERS

More than 1,500 people have sued the Catholic church in Northern California since 2020. A similar flood of lawsuits hit the church two decades ago. We’ve interviewed more than a dozen alleged victims, some who came forward long ago, and others now speaking out for the very first time. Here are some of their stories.

Resources for victims and survivors

If a child is currently in danger, call 9-1-1 or Child Protective Services.

To report past abuse, call your local police department.

The California Attorney General’s Office is conducting an ongoing investigation into accusations of Catholic clergy abuse. Report to the California Attorney General’s Office: ClergyAbuse@doj.ca.gov.

Reach out to advocates with the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (additional resources).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

INVESTIGATIVE Jan 28, 2021

New Sexual Abuse Claims Against Two Oakland Diocese Priests

INVESTIGATIVE May 11, 2021

One of East Bay's Longest-Serving Priests Accused of Raping Child Decades Ago

INVESTIGATIVE Jun 22, 2022

Dozens of Northern CA Priests Facing Child Sex Abuse Claims for the First Time

INVESTIGATIVE Jun 23, 2022

Four Bay Area Priests Still on the Job Despite New Sex Abuse Allegations

Investigative Unit Sep 28, 2022

SF Archbishop Cordileone Refusing Major Step Towards Transparency in Widening Sex Abuse Scandal

INVESTIGATIVE Sep 29, 2022

Hundreds of Priests With SF Archdiocese Accused of Sexual Abuse

INVESTIGATIVE Dec 19, 2022

As New Clergy Victims Come Forward, John Salberg Knows What They're Going Through

INVESTIGATIVE Dec 13, 2022

Advocates Demand Oakland Bishop Add 100+ Priests to List of Alleged Abusers

Santa rosa Dec 2, 2022

Santa Rosa Bishop Announces Bankruptcy Plans as Diocese Hit with Wave of Sex Abuse Claim

Investigative Unit Dec 28, 2022

Clergy Abuse Survivors Can Take Decades to Come Forward. Hundreds Are Doing So Now

Investigative Unit Dec 30, 2022

Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims

INVESTIGATIVE Feb 22, 2023

Church Sex Scandal Widens: Hundreds More Catholic Clergy Accused Across CA

oakland diocese May 8, 2023

Diocese of Oakland Files for Bankruptcy in Wake of Hundreds of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

San Francisco May 25, 2023

Accused 2 Decades Ago and Returned to Ministry, SF Priest Faces New Allegations

Catholic Church May 26, 2023

‘We Need to Fix It': Bay Area Catholics Speak Out About Abuse Scandal 

INVESTIGATIVE Jun 20, 2023

Oakland Diocese seeks to seal names of alleged predator priests in bankruptcy case

Catholic Church Jun 30, 2023

2 active East Bay priests accused in recent child sex abuse suits

Orinda Jul 2, 2023

Group protests against accused priest in Orinda

INVESTIGATIVE Aug 1, 2023

‘I lost my childhood': Church abuse victims face lifetime of trauma

San Francisco Aug 21, 2023

Archdiocese of San Francisco files for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse lawsuits

Additional contributions
Photography and editing: Michael Horn, Mark Villarreal, Jeremy Carrol / NBC Bay Area
Research and reporting: Madison Fishman, Grace Galletti / NBC Bay Area
Design and development: Alexandra Ford, Nelson Hsu, Annetta Stogniew / NBC

