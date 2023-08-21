San Francisco

Archdiocese of San Francisco files for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse lawsuits

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Archdiocese of San Francisco announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 child sex abuse lawsuits.

"The unfortunate reality is that the Archdiocese has neither the financial means nor the practical ability to litigate all of these abuse claims individually, and therefore, after much consideration, concluded that the bankruptcy process was the best solution for providing fair and equitable compensation to the innocent survivors who have been harmed," Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a statement. "It is the best way to bring much-needed resolution to survivors while allowing the Archdiocese to continue its sacred mission to the faithful and those in need. We must seek purification and redemption to heal, especially survivors who have carried the burdens of these sins against them for decades."

This is a breaking news story. Updates to come.

