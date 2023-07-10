INVESTIGATIVE

San Francisco office vacancy rates rise

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco has lost another 5 million square feet of office space during just the past three months.

That’s according to the new quarterly report by a global company that tracks commercial real estate around the world.

Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez has been digging deeper into the numbers and has a look at which parts of San Francisco are suffering the most and which parts are showing signs of stability, or even recovery.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

INVESTIGATIVESan Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us