San Francisco office vacancy rates rise

San Francisco has lost another 5 million square feet of office space during just the past three months.
That’s according to the new quarterly report by a global company that tracks commercial real estate around the world.
Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez has been digging deeper into the numbers and has a look at which parts of San Francisco are suffering the most and which parts are showing signs of stability, or even recovery.
