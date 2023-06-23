James Durgin of ‘Saving San Francisco' ordered release from jail after serving max time for probation violation

James Durgin, of ‘Saving San Francisco,’ ordered released from jail after serving max time for probation violation.

James Durgin, the central figure in NBC Bay Area’s docuseries ‘Saving San Francisco,’ was ordered released from jail on Friday after a judge sentenced him to time already for violating the terms of his promotion.

As part of a plea deal, Durgin struck after allegedly attacking an elderly man in 2021, Durgin was required to complete a year of residential treatment at a rehab facility as part of his probation, but he abandoned the program after just three months.

Durgin, subsequently, failed to show up to court, which led the court to issue a warrant for his arrest. Durgin was apprehended in February and has remained an inmate at the San Francisco County Jail ever since. He is now expected to be released from jail Friday evening.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban has more in the video above.