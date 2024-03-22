Newly-released video shows Napa County deputy shooting armed man in back as he fled

Video released Thursday by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office shows one of its deputies shooting an armed man in the back as he attempted to flee through a residential neighborhood in Vallejo.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began when deputies tried pulling a car over in nearby American Canyon for a traffic violation. The car’s driver failed to stop, according to police, leading to a pursuit into Vallejo, where the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a fence.

After the crash, two videos captured by security cameras show a man who police say was armed being chased on foot by a deputy. The deputy then shoots the man in the back after warning him to drop his weapon, the videos show.

Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban reports on the video’s release, and the questions it raises about whether the shooting was justified.