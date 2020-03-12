coronavirus

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations For All 18 Ships

Princess Cruises, which has one of its ships docked at the Port of Oakland, is suspending global operations through early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 cruise ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.

The Miami cruise operator over the past few days has been evacuating thousands of passengers from the Grand Princess at the Port of Oakland after it had been idling off the coast of California for days while officials developed a plan.

Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for a two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the COVID-19.

Princess Cruises said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren't disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.

