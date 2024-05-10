Celebrating Hawaiian heritage with a May Day festival in Hayward

The Kuma Hula Association of Northern California will be celebrating its island heritage with the “Hawaiian May Day Festival” in Hayward on Saturday.

The free festival — running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. downtown— will offer plenty of music and dance, along with vendors selling food and other wares.

Deanie Lum-Villiados, the president of the association, said Hawaiian people can be easily recognized by their big heats.

“Whatever nationality you are, Hawaiian people are really gracious to everybody,” Lum-Villiados said. “And they love one another. They’ll give you the shirt off their back.”

The association has deep roots in Hayward, with many native Hawaiians making their home there after leaving the islands in the 1970s.