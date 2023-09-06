Giants swept by Cubs, fall to .500 in sixth consecutive loss

For the first time in almost three months, the Giants' are a .500 baseball team.

San Francisco came into Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs having lost five straight games and officially fell to an even 70-70 record with its sixth consecutive loss that capped off a sweep in the Windy City.

Giants lefty Alex Wood (L, 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, BB, 2 K) got the start against Cubs lefty Jordan Wicks (W, 6 2/3 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, K) and struggled early on against a red-hot Chicago lineup.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the first inning, Wood surrendered a bases-clearing double to Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki that gave Chicago an early 3-0 lead.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger tacked on another Cubs run with an RBI double in the bottom of the third with one out. Wood was replaced by reliever Ryan Walker, who surrendered an RBI single to third baseman Nick Madrigal with two runners on and two outs, extending the Cubs' lead to 5-0.

The struggling Giants offense was held scoreless for most of the game as the Cubs continued to build on their early lead.

Chicago catcher Miguel Amaya homered off John Brebbia in the bottom of the fourth and designated hitter Christopher Morel roped an RBI single off Sean Manaea in the bottom of the sixth with one out to extend the Cubs' lead to 7-0.

The Giants finally got on the board in the top of the seventh when third baseman Casey Schmitt doubled home Luis Matos and catcher Joey Bart's sacrifice fly to center two batters later scored Schmitt from third, cutting Chicago's lead to 7-2.

Bellinger collected his second RBI of the game on a solo home run off Manaea in the bottom of the seventh, extending the Cubs' lead to 8-2.

Both offenses were quiet in the eighth and ninth innings, with the Cubs capping off a series sweep of the Giants,

