Neighbors rally around San Francisco resident facing racist attacks

An entire San Francisco neighborhood is on edge following the second racist attack in two weeks against the same Black man.

He’s received vile and hateful messages at his home near Alamo Square, and now neighbors are rallying around him and doing all they can to catch the criminal.

Terry Williams said he found the first batch of racist images and words right on his doorstep.

“They printed up something about Black people, something they said to us in slavery days,” he said.

The first racist messages arrived April 26 and the second came Sunday night. Williams said it was worse than the first. He said during his lifetime in San Francisco, he has occasionally experienced a racial slur, but not like this.

“Nothing ever like this ever in my life, ever. I asked my friends if they heard of anything like this, I know there was stuff in the 70s and 80s, but nothing of this nature,” he said.

Williams has been a professional dog walker for decades --- very visible around Alamo Square and perhaps he was spotted and followed home.

He’s been racking his brain trying to think of who might have done this. Police are investigating and there is surveillance video from the neighborhood. But it appears the suspect hid their identity behind a mask.

“I was absolutely in complete disbelief. I’ve known Terry for many, many years and he is such a kind individual,” neighbor Jack Song said.

Neighbors are stunned that such a hateful act could occur in this area of this progressive city.

“It’s horrendous! I think it’s very scary to hear that someone has that much hate instilled in them and is going to such lengths to make somebody feel isolated,” neighbor Katrina Queirolo said.

The racist attack on Williams has united neighbors behind an effort to find the perpetrator but neighbors want more.

They’re having a rally at Alamo Square Saturday at 10 a.m. and they’re asking people to make sure officials stay on this case by contacting supervisor Dean Preston and chief of police Bill Scott.