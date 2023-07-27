Report: Teams could target Giants' Wood at trade deadline

The Giants expect to be buyers at the 2023 MLB trade deadline, but other teams reportedly have interest in acquiring pieces on their pitching staff. Just not the names you’d expect.

Fansided’s Robert Murray reported Wednesday, citing sources, that “teams have begun inquiring” about the Giants’ starting pitching depth behind ace Logan Webb and All-Star righty Alex Cobb.

Murray suggested left-handed pitcher Alex Wood could be dealt at the deadline to a team that views him as a starting pitcher. Wood, entering the final months of the two-year, $25 million contract he signed in December 2021, has weaved in and out of manager Gabe Kapler's rotation. He owns a 4.75 ERA through 16 appearances (11 starts) and hasn't pitched longer than 5 2/3 innings all year.

"Obviously, I want to start,” Wood told reporters earlier this month [h/t MLB.com]. “That’s been the pretty clear message from me to our staff this whole time. I had two bad starts. ... I definitely want to take the ball to start the game, for sure."

San Francisco considered its starting rotation a strength entering the season. Webb, Cobb, Wood, Anthony DeSclafani, Ross Stripling and Sean Manaea were six veterans expected to hold it down all season long. But the latter four haven't lived up to expectations and all have spent extended time in the bullpen as the Giants opt to piece things together behind Webb and Cobb.

The Giants reportedly are prioritizing upgrades at shortstop and starting pitcher at the deadline. Perhaps one of their veteran depth pieces -- like Wood, DeSclafani, Stripling or Manaea -- could be tacked onto a deal for another impact player.

