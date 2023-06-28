Belt dumbfounded by Crawford taking over his old Giants locker

Any time Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford are mentioned in the same sentence, shenanigans are bound to follow.

The two-time World Series champions and former Giants teammates don't even need to be on the same squad for that to be true, as the now-Toronto Blue Jay proved Tuesday before facing his old team for the first time.

These two 🫶 pic.twitter.com/FCr5KvP6oW — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 27, 2023

When Belt heard Crawford's "show shoes" have taken over the locker at Oracle Park that used to be his, his response was exactly what Giants fans might expect -- and he even tossed in a perfect joke about retiring his No. 9 jersey.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Did he really? You know what, that's embarrassing, first of all, for both of us, and he should be ashamed of doing that," Belt told reporters before the Giants' 3-0 win over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. "In fact, nobody should be in that locker.

"My jersey should be hanging there forever."

Belt was asked about B-Craw taking over his old locker at Oracle Park 😂 pic.twitter.com/d9tFtmdVl0 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 27, 2023

Giants fans are very familiar with Belt's sense of humor, and it's clear some things never change.

And knowing Crawford, it's doubtful he'll surrender Belt's old locker any time soon.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast