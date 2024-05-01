Pro-Palestinian campus protests continue in Bay Area, nationwide

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continued at universities nationwide Wednesday as law enforcement agencies tried to clear out the encampments.

In the Bay Area, there were negotiations that reportedly began between pro-Palestinian encampment organizers and UC Berkeley leaders on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Californian, there was a discussion that took place between a group of organizers with the “Free Palestine Encampment” and university leaders, including chancellor Carol Christ, regarding the campus’ complete divestment from any ties to the war in Gaza.

A UC Berkeley spokesperson told NBC Bay Area Wednesday night that the university is not commenting on whether or not a discussion took place between encampment organizers and university leaders.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The reported meeting comes as police try to clear out the encampments at universities across the country.

In Los Angeles, tensions mounted at UCLA Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a dispersal order for the growing student-led encampment on the UCLA campus in support of Palestinians during the ongoing war in Gaza. The incident comes one day after fights broke out between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and counter protestors.

At Columbia University in New York, more than 100 people were arrested Tuesday night, including demonstrators occupying a campus building. On Wednesday, demonstrators were out in full force outside of that same building, with a projector displaying phrases on the building in support of Palestinians.

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.