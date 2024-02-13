Why you should file your tax returns early

This year’s tax deadline is just two months away, but there’s good reason to file right away: The IRS made inflation adjustments, raising tax brackets by 7%, so refunds will be bigger for some.

Also, clean energy tax credits were expanded, and the lifetime limit is now gone -- used electric cars now qualify for a credit, not just new ones.

A Turbo Tax CPA told NBC Bay Area one reason not to wait is if you are hoping for a change to the Child Tax Credit.

"File now. We don't know what's going to happen yet," Lisa Greene-Lewis said. "The IRS commissioner did state that if changes are made, they would make adjustments automatically to people's tax returns."

The deadline to file taxes this year is April 15.